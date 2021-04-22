Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trecora Resources by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

