Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.92

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 4940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

