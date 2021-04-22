Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

About Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

