Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,357.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,365.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,113.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,489.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

