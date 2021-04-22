Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $626,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

