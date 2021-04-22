Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dynatrace by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 181.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

