Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Insulet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $285.19 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.24 and a 200-day moving average of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.