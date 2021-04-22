Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Trinity Industries stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 24,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.80 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

