Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Trinity Industries stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 24,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.80 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: Range Trading

Earnings History for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit