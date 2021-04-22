Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 425,168 shares.The stock last traded at $62.83 and had previously closed at $64.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,844 shares of company stock worth $5,194,567 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

