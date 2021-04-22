Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Shares of TBK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.54. 2,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

