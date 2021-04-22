Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson Sells 430 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $24,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,914,600.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Nichols Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 488 shares of Truist Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $24,585.44.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

