Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Michael Baron Maguire Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

