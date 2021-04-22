Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,033 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,133,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $577,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

