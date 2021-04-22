Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 369,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE ESNT opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,153 shares of company stock worth $807,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.