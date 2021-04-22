Truist Financial Corp Has $573,000 Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

HOMB opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

