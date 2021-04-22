Truist Financial Corp Has $612,000 Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

