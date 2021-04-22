Truist Financial Corp Makes New $536,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

