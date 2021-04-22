Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 49.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 290,020 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE:TROX opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several research firms have commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.