Truist Financial Corp Purchases 891 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 16.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $283.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.92. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,051.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

