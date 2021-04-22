Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,233 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -224.12 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

