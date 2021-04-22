Truist Financial Corp Sells 46,185 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

