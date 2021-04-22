Truist Raises AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $100.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective upped by Truist from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

AN stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

