Truist Securities Boosts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $175.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSTR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.13.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $173.04 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $179.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.88. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.