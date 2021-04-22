Truist Securities Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $139.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,999. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of -185.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

