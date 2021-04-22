Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 360 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $154.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.55. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $119.65 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

