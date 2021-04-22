TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

TRST stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $717.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 147.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

