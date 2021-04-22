TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of TTEC opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $109.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 8.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

