Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.36. 13,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,071,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $11,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,364,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

