Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.07.
TRQ stock traded down C$1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.44. The company had a trading volume of 232,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.99. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$24.65.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
