Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.07.

TRQ stock traded down C$1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.44. The company had a trading volume of 232,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.99. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$24.65.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

