Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tuya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Tuya has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

