Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $30.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $103.78.

