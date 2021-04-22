U Network Market Capitalization Achieves $8.77 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $8.77 million and $853,767.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

