U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 7.5% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 113,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

