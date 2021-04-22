UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,480 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

