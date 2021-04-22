UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,715 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMD opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 104.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

