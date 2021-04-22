UBS Group Begins Coverage on Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.09.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Entegris by 1,549.8% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 62,920 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Entegris by 28.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 32.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

