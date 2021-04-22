UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has a $650.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.29.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.90 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.50 and a 200-day moving average of $521.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

