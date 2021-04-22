UBS Group’s (UBS) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. UBS Group has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 626.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

