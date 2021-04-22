UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 761,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

