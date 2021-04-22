Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Simon Pryce Buys 2,500 Shares

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

ULE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,008 ($26.23). 90,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,053.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,051.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,835 ($23.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,274.38 ($29.71).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit