Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $545,450.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Camille L. Bedrosian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Saturday, January 30th, Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Comments


