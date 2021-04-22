Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 58,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,106. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Earnings History for Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit