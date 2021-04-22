Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 58,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,106. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.