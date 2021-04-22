Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,412,000 after buying an additional 1,439,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after acquiring an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 164,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

