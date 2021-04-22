Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.85. 2,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,563. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

