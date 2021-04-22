Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

