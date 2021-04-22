Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE AMN traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.38. 2,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

