Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $6.74 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,280 shares during the period. The Kroger accounts for about 2.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 186,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,073,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

