Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 246,920 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 205,450 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.82. 8,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

