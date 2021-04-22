Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,175. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

