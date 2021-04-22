Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.12. 10,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,141. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -155.50, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

